Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Some 2020 presidential campaigns are off and running, with a diverse slate of Democrats vying to challenge GOP President Donald Trump.

It might be the most diverse group of Democrats to seek the United States' highest office. The nation's first female, Hindu, American Samoan, openly gay or Latinx president could be among the bunch.

On the Republican side, no candidate has stepped forward to challenge Trump during the primary season.

Here's a look at some of the candidates:

Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker announced his candidacy Feb. 1, touting a record that's become more liberal since he joined the Senate in 2013, showing support for affirmative action, same-sex marriage, a single-payer healthcare system and women's rights.

The former Newark, N.J., mayor has worked across the aisle on criminal sentencing reform, and he has introduced or co-sponsored legislation to legalize marijuana, make lynching a federal crime and to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired amid the Russia election meddling probe.

Pete Buttigieg

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was forming a presidential exploratory committee Jan. 23 in his bid to become the first millennial leader of the United States.

The openly gay Afghanistan war veteran has called for abolishing the Electoral College, and combating climate change.

Julián Castro

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced his presidential candidacy Jan. 13 from his hometown of San Antonio -- where he also served as mayor. He's leaning on his Obama administration experience and progressive ideas on climate change and healthcare to boost his campaign.

He's shown support for Medicare for all, the Green New Deal on climate change, criminal justice and prison reform and expanded free prekindergarten.

Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard formally announced her candidacy Feb. 2 during a rally in Oahu, Hawaii, where she portrayed herself as a member of a young class of politicians seeking to oust the old guard and existing way of doing business in Washington.

She plans to lean on her military experience to set herself apart from the other candidates, calling for a focus on veterans issues as well as healthcare, criminal justice reform and climate change.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced an exploratory committee on Jan. 16 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying she wants to fight for other people's children as hard as she would fight for her own.

She supports Medicare for all and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stronger gun control laws. She has denounced sexual misconduct in the capital.

Kamala Harris

The senator from California formally announced her candidacy Jan. 21, saying she plans to focus on "the people" in her bid to become the first woman U.S. president. Harris, who served as California attorney general in 2010, has called for protecting immigrants' rights, reforming the cash bail system, providing tax cuts to the middle class, raising the minimum wage and accessible housing, healthcare and education.

Harris said the U.S. criminal justice system is "horribly flawed" and in need of reform, while expressing support for law enforcement.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign in late December, promising to fight for the middle class. She's said she plans to take on corrupt systems and institutions that favor the wealthy while taking advantage of the poor.

She's shown support for a Green New Deal to reduce the effects of global warming, Medicare for all, a new North American trade deal and a reduction in U.S. military presence around the world.