U.S. News State of the Union the most-watched speech of Trump's presidency By Nicholas Sakelaris

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tuesday's State of the Union address drew nearly 50 million viewers, which makes it the most-watched speech President Donald Trump has given since taking office two years ago. Preliminary figures from Nielsen Research showed the speech scored a 16.3 combined rating among CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. That's a 10 percent increase over last year's speech and a better rating than any other televised address the president has given.

Traditionally, those watching a State of the Union address typically come from the president's party, suggesting Republicans were mainly behind the viewership.

For comparison, Sunday's Super Bowl drew nearly 100 million viewers -- about twice Tuesday night's numbers.

Opinion polls taken after the address showed most viewers had a positive reaction to the speech. A CNN survey showed 59 percent had a "very positive" opinion.

Results were largely divided on partisan lines.

"It will take days to fact-check all the misrepresentations that the president made tonight," Pelosi said in response. "Instead of fear-mongering and manufacturing a crisis at the border, president Trump should commit to signing the bipartisan conference committee's bill to keep government open and provide strong, smart border security solutions."

"President Trump's speech presented a hopeful, optimistic vision for this country," Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Wednesday. "The Department of Justice is working every day to bring us closer to that kind of future by prosecuting criminals, interdicting drugs and defending the rights of the American people in court."

Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017, not technically a State of the Union speech, saw a 16 rating, or 48 million viewers. Last year's slid to a 14.8 rating.

President Barack Obama's second State of the Union in 2011 attracted 42.8 million viewers.