President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Trump delivers his second State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence standing the background while Pelosi is seated. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Trump opened his address with a call for bipartisanship. "As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans. Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one nation. The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American People," he said. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI |

First lady Melania Trump waves as she is introduced. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor who also survived the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, is recognized during the address. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Grace Eline, a 10 year-old cancer survivor, is introduced. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump recognized several guests at the speech. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Members of Trump's Cabinet, from left to right, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen to the speech. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes as he is recognized by the president. Aldrin was the second man on the moon. At right is Melania Trump. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

The theme for the address was "choosing greatness," a continuation of his 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" and Trump called on Americans to "rekindle the bonds of love and loyalty and memory that link us together as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots." Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

"This is our future -- our fate -- and our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness," Trump said. "No matter the trials we face, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward together." Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Women Democrats of the House, wearing white in honor of women's suffrage, high-five as Trump mentions women's jobs. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh listen to Trump speak. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, D-Day veterans from WWII, Pfc. Joseph Reilly, Sgt. Herman Zeitchik and Staff Sgt. Irving Locker are introduced by Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Trump family members Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. watch the speech. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi listens while Trump delivers his address. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (C) joins other congresswomen wearing white in honor of women's suffrage to pose for photos before the State of the Union. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz, offeres a hug as she arrives with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other senators to hear the address. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Supreme Court Justices Roberts, Kagan and Gorsuch share a light moment at the State of the Union address. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Kavanaugh shakes hands with Trump. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Trump shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the address. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Ocasio-Cortez laughs with other representatives before the speech. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Women House Democrats pose for a photo before the address. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

License Photo A record 128 women are serving in the 116th session of the U.S. Congress. Most of them are Democrats. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI |

Trump also announced that he will have a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27 in Vietnam. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for the speech. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo