Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea, leaves a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, in a car on Feb. 4, 2019, a day after he arrived to prepare for a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in Pyongyang Wednesday for talks with his North Korean counterpart on the upcoming bilateral summit.

Special Representative Stephen Biegun left Seoul earlier in the day to fly to the North Korean capital where he will meet his counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol. The meeting comes as the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is being planned to take place in Vietnam from Feb. 27 to 28.

Biegun took a plane to Pyongyang from the U.S. Air Base in Osan, south of Seoul, around 9 a.m., and arrived at the Sunan International Airport in North Korea at 10 a.m., according to Tass.

The U.S. State Department said that Biegun and Kim will prepare for the summit and will touch on issues regarding denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The two men first met last month when Kim accompanied Kim Yong-chol, considered the right-hand man to the North Korean leader, on a visit to Washington.

Biegun's latest visit is his first time in three months. He previously went to Pyongyang in October with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.