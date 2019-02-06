Former Rep. John Dingell in hospice for cancer

Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and decided not to undergo treatment. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, former Rep. John Dingell, entered hospice care this week after being diagnosed with cancer, his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, announced Wednesday.

Doctors diagnosed John Dingell a year ago with prostate cancer that metastasized. The 92-year-old decided not to treat it.

"Friends and colleagues know me and know I would be in Washington right now unless something was up. I am home with John and we have entered a new phase. He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years," Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, said in a tweet.

"I will be taking each day as it comes. We thank people for their friendship and support and ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time."

John Dingell retired from Congress in 2015 after six decades in the House. He was elected to replace his father in 1955, and his wife replaced him in the 12th District upon his retirement.

During his tenure in Congress, John Dingell served as dean of the House of Representatives for 20 years, and was chairman of the energy and commerce committee.