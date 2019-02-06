Fiat Chrysler recalls 882,000 Dodge pickup trucks

Fiat Chrysler issued two recalls for Dodge Ram trucks that affect an estimated 882,000 vehicles in the United States. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Problems with steering and adjustable brake pedals have prompted Fiat Chrysler to recall 882,000 Dodge Ram trucks in the United States.

The automaker announced two separate recalls Tuesday. The first affects 2013-2017 Ram 3500 pickups, 2014-2017 Ram 2500 pickups and 3500 chassis cabs. The automaker said it discovered a specific steering-linkage configuration on the truck that could separate over time.

"If this were to occur, the driver may experience steering loss," FCA said in a statement.

The recall could affect an estimated 573,876 heavy duty trucks, it said.

The second recall affects certain 2019 Ram 1500 pickups with adjustable pedals, most of which are still on dealership lots and will be corrected before they are sold to customers. The feature allows a driver to adjust pedal positions at the push of a button. It can only be adjusted when the vehicle is in park.

FCA said it found the defect could compromise integrity of the brake-pedal assembly.

"If this were to happen, the brake pedal may detach," the company said.

No injuries or accidents have yet been reported, but drivers are asked not to use the adjustable pedal feature until the problem has been corrected.

FCA noted the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is unaffected.

For both recalls, customers will be notified if their vehicles are affected.