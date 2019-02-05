U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel (R), pictured in a 2017 with former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, told a Senate committee Tuesday he didn't know in advance the decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from Syria. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr/Department of Defense/UPI

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Gen. Joseph Votel, the top military officer in charge of operations in the Middle East, told Senate lawmakers Tuesday he wasn't consulted before President Donald Trump announced a U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

Votel, chief of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee although he was aware of Trump's desire to leave Syria, he was never asked by the president about it.

Trump announced in December the United States would withdraw the remaining 2,000 U.S. troops in the battle-scarred nation. The declaration took many officials and lawmakers by surprise, and even factored into Defense Secretary James Mattis' decision to resign. He told Trump in a letter he deserved a military chief "whose views are better aligned with yours."

Some experts have said the Islamic State would regroup without the threat of U.S. forces -- an opinion Votel said he agrees with. He said land controlled by the Islamic State terror group has dwindled to 20 square miles -- down from from 34,000 -- because of U.S. forces and allied local partners. But, he noted, the group must constantly be kept in check militarily.

"The coalition's hard-won battlefield gains can only be secured by maintaining a vigilant offensive against a now largely dispersed and disaggregated ISIS that retains leaders, fighters, facilitators, resources and the profane ideology that fuels their efforts," he added.

In announcing his decision to withdraw, Trump said the Islamic State in Syria has been sufficiently defeated -- a claim disputed by multiple officials and experts.

"The fight against ISIS and violent extremists is not over and our mission has not changed," Votel said.

In a prepared statement, Votel said the U.S.military was planning a "deliberate, safe and professional withdrawal of personnel and equipment," from Syria while maintaining sufficient power in the region.

Last month, U.S. and Taliban negotiators created a framework for a peace deal that would see American troops leave Afghanistan, in exchange for a promise from the Taliban that militant groups would no longer use the country as a launching grounds for attacks.