Tennessee, Ohio bucking national trend by ramping up executions

Nationally, states carrying out death sentences are on the decline. A couple states, however, have nearly two dozen set through 2020. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- While support for the death penalty in the rest of the United States enters a steady decline, Tennessee and Ohio have ramped up the number of executions in recent years.

State execution schedules show that Ohio, Tennessee and Texas have 23 executions scheduled from Tuesday through the end of 2020.

Alabama is the only other state to schedule an execution during the same period -- with Domineque Hakim Marcelle Ray set to be executed on Thursday -- according to the Death Penalty Information Center, an organization that tracks death sentences and executions throughout the United States and while stating it takes no stance on the death penalty.

Texas carried out the nation's first execution of 2019 on Jan. 30, when Robert Jennings who was on death row for murdering a Houston police officer in 1988 was executed via lethal injection.

While these three states, particularly Tennessee and Ohio, have followed long lulls by rapidly increased the pace of executions in the past several years, much of the rest of the country has seen a slowing of executions, with some states taking steps to eliminate the practice for both moral and financial reasons.

Additionally, the viability of lethal injection -- the most commonly used execution method -- has been hindered by numerous legal challenges as well as companies refusing to make the drugs used in the process available to states.

Rising executions

RELATED Nebraska executes first death row inmate in 20 years

While Texas has consistently executed more death row inmates than any other state -- executing no fewer than 7 people in any year since 2000 -- Tennessee and Ohio have increased their executions since 2017.

On July 26, 2017, Ohio carried out its first execution after two years when it executed Ronald Phillips, a man convicted of raping and beating a 3-year-old girl to death, by lethal injection.

In October 2015, Ohio postponed scheduled executions, including Phillips', until at least 2017, as it faced dwindling availability of the drugs and many compounding pharmacies, which had previously supplied the drugs, refusing to sell them to prisons on legal and ethical grounds.

Ohio is scheduled to execute six people, including Cleveland Jackson, Kareem Jackson, Gregory Lott, Warren Keith Hennes, Angelo Fears and James Hanna in 2019 and six more including Melvin Bonnell, John David Strumpf, Romell Broom, Douglas Coley, Stanley L. Fitzpatrick and David Sneed in 2020.

Tennessee recently ended an even longer execution drought, when it carried out its first execution in 10 years, when Billy Ray Irick who was convicted of raping and killing a 7-year-old girl was executed on Aug. 10, 2018.

The end to the 10-year absence of executions in Tennessee came after the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that death row inmates failed to establish that the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol was unconstitutional.

Tennessee responded to the ruling by executing three people in 2018, the second highest amount of executions carried out that year, behind only Texas.

In 2019, Tennessee is set to execute four people including Donnie Edward Johnson, Stephen Michael West, Charles Walton Wright and Lee Hall Jr., followed by the scheduled executions of Nicholas Todd Sutton and Abu-Ali Abdur' Rahman in 2020.

Legal challenges

Despite the recent surge in scheduled executions, both Ohio and Tennessee have faced obstacles in the form of legal challenges to their lethal injections method and lack of access to drugs to carry out those executions.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich was forced to delay multiple executions early in 2017 due to a preliminary injunction barring the state from carrying out executions using midazolam or any execution using a paralytic agent or potassium chloride.

Challenges to the three-drug protocol have largely centered around the use of midazolam, a sedative intended to prevent inmates from feeling pain during execution, which first came under inspection when Oklahoma inmate Clayton Lockett died of a heart attack after his veins had "blown" during the execution so the drugs couldn't correctly enter his body. He was reportedly trying to speak and lifted his head after doctors had declared him unconscious.

The drug was examined in Ohio after it took an extended amount of time for Dennis McGuire to die by lethal injection cocktail of midazolam and hydromorphone in 2014. McGuire gasped and choked during the execution that took 25 minutes when it should have taken 10.

Ultimately, the appeals court lifted the injunction on Ohio's lethal injections in June 2017, paving the way for Phillips' execution.

In its ruling, the 6th Circuit agreed with lawyers for the inmates that the revised protocol presents "some risk of pain," but said such a risk was impossible to avoid in any form of capital punishment, and was thus legal under the Constitution.

Tennessee has also faced legal challenges to its three-drug lethal injection protocol, one coming in the form of a lawsuit filed by four death row inmates, including West and Sutton, who called for the state to add a firing squad to the state's execution options.

In addition to calling alternatives to lethal injection, the lawsuit also suggested dministering lethal drugs orally in sweet liquids such as fruit juice or altering the drug cocktail by removing vecuronium bromide in order to reduce the chance the inmate is tortured, or changing to a one-drug protocol using pentobarbital.

Some states, including Tennessee, have sought to circumvent these challenges to lethal injections by performing other forms of execution.

Tennessee used the electric chair for the first time since 2007 when it executed Edmund Zagorski in November of last year and went to the method a second time for the execution of David Earl Miller. Both inmates requested the method instead of lethal execution.

South Carolina's Senate voted 26-13 last week in favor of a revived proposal to bring back the electric chair and add firing squads to its execution options. The state has not carried out an execution since 2011, as drug companies won't provide it with the chemicals necessary for legal injection.

National decline

Ultimately, the ramping up of executions in Ohio and Tennessee is at odds with national trends, which indicate the death penalty is becoming less popular.

The United States executed 25 people in 2018, according to the Death Penalty Information Center's year-end report. The total was a slight increase over the 23 executions carried out in 2017, but remained with in five of the 26-year low of 20 executions in 2016.

The DPIC also found the death penalty was largely geographically isolated to the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Support of the death penalty has also declined among the public, as a Gallup poll from 2018 found that 49 percent of Americans believe the death penalty is "applied fairly" and 56 percent of people were in favor of the death penalty, down from a high of 80 percent in the mid-'90s.

The death penalty has faced legislative challenges in some states and Washington state's Supreme Court ruled to end the penalty in October on the grounds that it was unconstitutional because it was inconsistently applied.

In 2019, Republicans have led efforts to eliminate the death penalty in both Kentucky and Wyoming.

Kentucky House Majority Whip Chad McCoy introduced a bill to abolish the death penalty and replace it with life imprisonment without parole for inmates presently sentenced to death.

McCoy told The Hill Kentucky's death row inmates "have cost us an inordinate amount of money, and if we just went with life without parole, we would save the state millions and millions of dollars."

"When you talk about death penalty, a lot of people immediately want to have a criminal justice angle on it or a morality angle. And mine is purely economics," he said.

Wyoming voted 36-21 in favor of a bill Friday that would also repeal the states death penalty.

State Rep. Jared Olsen told The Hill he believes "the system is broken," due to the high number of prisoners who are sentenced to death and later exonerated and added it doesn't functionally work as a deterrent.

"I think we have to decide what our system to look like. If it's not a deterrent, we have to ask ourselves what is it," said Olsen. "I think the only thing we can conclude is that it serves one purpose, and that's retribution. I personally don't believe that we want to enshrine in our laws a system of retribution."