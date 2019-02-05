Border police patrol the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- San Diego has unveiled a new bipartisan plan to help the border-area city's 800,000 immigrants feel welcome.

The Welcoming San Diego Strategic Plan on Immigrant and Refugee Integration was put together with input from residents, organizations and businesses on how to best serve the immigrant population.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and several city council members announced the plan Monday.

The five-year plan aims to increase opportunities for economic and education success, improve civic engagement and make communities safer for San Diego's immigrant population. These initiatives include multicultural curriculum at public schools, career assistance and job placement, rights protection and inclusive recruitment.

"It's important our communities here in San Diego know they don't stand alone," councilor Georgette Gomez said. "Our policies and actions must reflect a city that is welcoming."

The plan includes an 18-member steering committee of local officials, immigration activists and the city's new immigration affairs office. The city budget includes $70,000 for an immigration affairs manager position.

Officials said immigrant entrepreneurs contributed $1.4 billion in business income to San Diego County in 2016, $7.5 billion in federal taxes and $2.1 billion in state and local taxes. The city borders Mexico to the south.

"San Diego has long been a destination for people in search of opportunity, refugees looking to rebuild their lives, and new citizens who are proud to call America home," Faulconer said. "San Diego's economy, workforce and future growth are connected to our ability to welcome new Americans into our community."

Immigration has been a hotbed issue for the country as President Donald Trump has vowed to shut the government down again on Feb. 15 if Congress won't dedicate $5.7 billion for a wall on the southern border.