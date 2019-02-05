Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A migrant caravan of up to 2,000 people, many of whom seek asylum, has arrived at the Texas-Mexico border.

A statement from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed the migrants' arrival but did not indicate when they made it to the border. News 4 San Antonio reported between 1,500 and 2,000 people arrived in 55 buses provided by the governor of Mexican state of Coahuila. The television station reported the migrants were across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Nielsen called the caravan "lawless" and said it highlights the need for "comprehensive border security."

"Such caravans are the result of Congress's inexcusable failure to fully fund a needed physical barrier and unwillingness to fix outdated laws that act as an enormous magnet for illegal aliens," Nielsen said. "This crisis won't be solved until we have comprehensive border security. Until then, DHS will do everything in its power - with the assistance of federal and state partners - to hold smugglers and traffickers accountable, enforce our laws, and keep American communities safe."

Many of the migrants are seeking asylum with Catholic charities expected to arrive in Maverick County, Texas, Tuesday, News 4 San Antonio reported. The charity also planned to open emergency shelters or provide hotel rooms for migrants who make their way to the San Antonio area.

Border patrol agents were on high alert, closing bridges and circling the area in helicopters over the weekend in anticipation of the caravan's arrival.