Autopsy shows HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll died of drug overdose

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll died from an accidental overdose of multiple drugs, New York City's medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

An autopsy found that Kroll, 34, died of "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine," NBC New York reported.

Kroll was found dead in his New York City apartment on Dec. 16, when authorities responded to a call from a woman at 12:18 a.m. regarding a person in need of medical assistance.

His girlfriend had made the call earlier in the day and he was found unconscious in the bedroom, with drug paraphernalia around him, New York Daily News reported.

Kroll co-founded the HQ Trivia app with Rus Yusupov and it ballooned to one of the most popular phone games shortly after its release in 2017.

He also launched the now-defunct micro-video app Vine in 2013 with Yusupov and Dom Hofmann.