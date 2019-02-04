Power restored to NY prison; Governor Cuomo calls for investigation

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Power has been restored to a Brooklyn prison where prisoners lived for days without heat or electricity.

Wyn Hornbuckle, deputy director of public affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement that power was restored to the Metropolitan Detention Center at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC News reported.

"With the heat and hot water operational, and the restoration of electrical power, the facility can now begin to return to regular operations," he said.

Many of the 1,600 incarcerated at the center spent the weekend sitting in dark, cold cells due to the partial power outage, CNN reported.

Hornbuckle said that in the coming days the Department of Justice will work with the Bureau of Prisons to investigate what caused the outage and how to prevent it from reoccurring.

However, prior to the resumption of power at the Sunset Park neighborhood detention center, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo chastised the Bureau of Prisons Sunday, calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

"I want answers, those responsible held accountable, and assurances that this will not happen again," he said in a statement published on Twitter.

Prisoners are human beings. Let's treat them that way.



I'm calling on the @TheJusticeDept to immediately investigate the circumstances at the #MDC in Brooklyn. New York stands ready to provide any support necessary to keep the heat, hot water and electricity running. pic.twitter.com/aoRWrG7X5p — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 3, 2019

The governor called the conditions at the prison "a violation of human decency and dignity."

"Disturbing reports have surfaced that the federal government left more than a thousand prisoners without heat, hot water or electricity during subzero temperatures at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. No one in New York should live in fear that they may freeze to death alone in the dark," he said.

He said that the government has the responsibility to serve all its citizens while the Bureau of Prisons has to live up to that responsibility.

"Today, I am calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately investigate the circumstances at the Metropolitan Detention Center," he said.

Earlier Sunday, protests occurred outside the detention center with protesters trying to enter the building with ABC News reporting that one woman was pepper-sprayed after trying to reach her son, a prison inside the building.

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio with NYC Emergency management delivered generators and hundreds of blankets and hand warmers to the prisoners.

"The people inside have a right to dignity and safety and we won't stand by while the Federal Bureau of Prisons fails them," he tweeted.

.@nycemergencymgt just delivered generators, blankets and hand warmers to the Metropolitan Detention Center. The people inside have a right to dignity and safety and we won’t stand by while the Federal Bureau of Prisons fails them. NYC stands ready to do all we can to help. pic.twitter.com/5HGA3Co0G4 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2019

The center first lost partial power Jan. 5 but the heating issues began last week.

An electrical panel blew last month, and after it was repaired, it caught fire Jan. 27.

The heating and power issues are unrelated, the New York Times reported, citing Union Leaders who said the lack of heat was cause when units that draw water from the boilers froze last week.

"New York State stands ready to provide any support necessary to keep the heat, hot water and electricity running at the Centre and augment the investigation into those responsible for this mess," Cuomo said. "Prisoners in New York are human beings. Let's treat them that way,"