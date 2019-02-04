California Attorney General Xavier Becerra works on the Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Photo courtesy of Xavier Becerra/Twitter

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been tabbed to deliver the Democratic Party's Spanish language response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Becerra, 61, has challenged the Trump administration 45 times on behalf of California -- on issues like "sanctuary cities," clean air standards, the travel ban, women's reproductive rights and offshore drilling. His actions have made him the unofficial leader of California's resistance.

"I'm looking forward to addressing my fellow Americans on a day when truth, candor and unity should be the order of the day," Becerra said in a statement. "There is enough good going on in this country that we don't need to hide behind misrepresentations to describe the State of our Union."

Becerra said he wants to keep fighting for healthcare and root out public corruption. He will join Stacy Abrams, who will give the party's English-language response. Abrams lost her bid for Georgia governor in a controversial midterm race in which she alleged voting irregularities.

Becerra served in the House for 24 years and worked his way to the House Democratic Caucus, which made him the highest-ranking Latino in Congress. He's the son Mexican immigrants and the first in his family to attend college.

"Attorney General Becerra is a towering champion of equal justice and a tireless fighter for every American's right to quality, affordable healthcare, and we all look forward to his strong message of progress for all American families and communities," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.