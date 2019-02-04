Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and two were injured after a plane crashed into an Orange County, Calif., home, officials said.

The small plane crashed into the Yorba Linda neighborhood Sunday afternoon, killing the pilot and four others in the home, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet late Sunday. More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze.

"Coroner working to positively identify the decedents and notify next of kin, no additional info at this time," the department said in a tweet.

The two injured were taken to a hospital and treated for moderate burns, the Orange Country Register reported.

The Cessna 414A had departed from the Fullerton Municipal Airport not long before the crash occurred, KTLA-TV reported. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed and flames had spread to another house.

Initially, a report by the Orange County Fire Authority said just two people died.

Due to extensive damage, the corner wasn't able to access the residence until late Sunday, KNBC-TV reported.

Those killed in the home were two males and two females, the sheriff's department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.