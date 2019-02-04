5 dead after plane crashes into OC home

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and two others were injured after a plane crashed into an Orange County home, officials said.

The small plane crashed into the Yorba Linda neighborhood residence Sunday afternoon killing the pilot and four other people inside the home, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet late Sunday.

"OC Coroner working to positively identify the decedents and notify next of kin, no additional info at this time," the department said in a tweet.

#OCSDPIO Update: confirmed five deceased, male pilot and four individuals inside the home, two males and two females. OC Coroner working to positively identify the decedents and notify next of kin, no additional info at this time. NTSB investigating, investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/T5Rm2oxxeQ — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 4, 2019

The two other people who had been injured in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for moderate burns, the Orange Country Register reported.

The Cessna 414A had departed from the Fullerton Municipal Airport not long before the crash occurred, KTLA 5 reported, adding that when firefighters arrived at the home it was already engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a second residence.

Initially, a report by the Orange County Fire Authority said that only two people had died.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

However, because of the extensive damage to the house due to fire, the corner was only able to access the residence late Sunday, NBC4 reported.

Those killed in the home were described as two males and two females, the Orange Country Sheriff's Department said.

Seventy-two firefighters were deployed to the scene from OCFA and nearby fire departments.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing.