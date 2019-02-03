Two killed, seven wounded in shooting outside Chicago bar

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Two people died and five others were wounded outside a bar in Chicago early Sunday, authorities said.

Shots were fired near Reynold's Lounge on the South Side of Chicago around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police in a report by WBBM-TV.

A disturbance began inside the Reynold's Lounge. Shortly after, a silver four-door sedan pulled up and at least one person inside opened fire at people standing outside the bar, police said.

Two unidentified men, 36 and 39, died from their injures.

Also wounded were two men, including one 36-year-old critically, and three women, who are 33, 35 and 36. An 18-year-old man went to University of Chicago Medical Center and told police he was shot in the shoulder outside the lounge, the Chicago Tribune reported. Other hospitals receiving patients were Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago.

No one is in custody, and it's uncertain if the people shot were the intended targets or if they were involved in the fight.