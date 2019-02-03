Trump reinstalls Ronny Jackson as personal physician

White House Doctor Ronny Jackson, a rear admiral, gives a briefing on President Donald Trumps health on January 18, 2018, following a medical exam. He departed as Trump's personal physician but on Saturday he was named the White House chief medical officer again. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has appointed Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the president's former physician who withdrew his nomination as secretary of Veterans Affairs, to serve again as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser.

The appointment reinstalls Jackson as Trump's personal physician.

Jackson's new position was among 37 appointments announced Saturday from the Executive Office of the President.

Last March, Trump nominated Jackson for the cabinet post before allegations of drinking on the job, improperly dispensing medication and creating a hostile work environment.

Jackson, who has denied all allegations against him, also withdrew from his position as the president's physician and became a member of the White House medical unit.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., the ranking member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, released a two-page memo summarizing the accusations. The Pentagon continues to investigate the allegations.

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, took over the role as Trump's physician.

The White House also resubmitted Jackson's name for a promotion for a second star on Friday.

In January 2018, Jackson issued results from a medical examination of the president. He said Trump's Jackson health is "excellent" compared with other 71-year-old American men though he has a common form of heart disease. Jackson listed his weight at 239 pounds, which is borderline obese for a man at a height of 6 feet 3 inches.

Trump's next annual physical exam at Walter Reed is scheduled for Friday.