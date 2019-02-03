Texas police searching for escaped murder suspect, MMA fighter

Texas authorities are searching for 44-year-old Cedric Joseph Marks, a professional MMA fighter with three pending murder charges, who escaped from a private prisoner transport in Conroe Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are searching for an escaped inmate suspected of murder after he broke out of a jail transport on Sunday.

Cedric Joseph Marks, a professional MMA fighter with three pending murder charges, escaped from a private prisoner transport in Conroe on Sunday morning and is considered "extremely dangerous," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

Marks escaped on foot and headed east while the transport was parked at a McDonald's around 7 a.m., Conroe Police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said in a news conference

He was being transported back to Bell County by Texas Prisoner Transport Services, after being arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Grand Rapids, Michigan, McGinnis said.

The sheriff's office said Marks may not be wearing a shirt and deputies found his shirt after he escaped the transport. Authorities do not believe he is in any kind of restraints.

Marks, 44, has warrants for his arrest in Temple, Texas, for the deaths of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, said McGinnis.

Scott and Swearingin were reported missing on Jan. 9 and their bodies were found in Oklahoma on Jan. 15, according to the Temple Police Department.

Scott was Marks' ex-girlfriend and she had filed a protective order against him in Bell County on July 27.

The burglary charge Marks was arrested on was also related to Scott.

Marks, who fought MMA professionally for 20 years under the name "Spider Man," last participated in a professional fight in September and had a 31-27-0 record.