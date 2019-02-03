One killed in California winter storm, more rainy weather expected

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A winter storm in California caused heavy wind and rain that resulted in at least one death and thousands of power outages on Saturday as the state braces for more stormy weather.

Ventura County search-and-rescue team member Jeff Dye was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while responding to another car crash on Saturday, the Ventura County sheriff's department announced.

VCSO Fillmore SAR Team member Jeff Dye was helping people at a traffic collision when he was struck and killed by another vehicle. We mourn the loss of our family member today. pic.twitter.com/yEc1HHxdlt - Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) February 2, 2019

Three other search-and-rescue team members were involved in the crash, including one who was discharged from the hospital and two more that were in critical condition.

Seven other people were involved in the wreck on the rain-covered roads on the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road, but their conditions were unknown California's ABC 7 reported.

California Highway Patrol said that rain caused a debris flow that washed boulders and rocks onto northbound Interstate 5 and mudflows that closed all of U.S. 101. Some major roadways reopened Sunday, but the California Department of Transportation was still working to remove mudslides from others.

More than 40,000 customers were without electricity at some points on Saturday and about 16,243 outages persisted in the state through Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US.

The storm also caused flooding in Malibu, on the Los Angeles River in Glendale and along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Evacuations were ordered in Riverside County and Santa Barbara County on Friday and Sunday. Some residents were allowed to return Sunday, but other incoming systems were expected to bring more wind and rain.

Heavy rains impacted San Francisco and Los Angeles Sunday morning and winter storm warnings, watches and advisories were in effect for much of the western United States along with flood and wind alerts.