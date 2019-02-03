Feb. 3 (UPI) -- One detective died and a deputy was wounded during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in southeastern Ohio, authorities said Sunday.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office confirmed Detective Bill Brewer, a 20-year veteran of the department, died at Anderson Mercy Hospital from gunshot wounds and Lt. Nick DeRose, a 22-year member of the office, was treated and released at University Hospital Medical Center, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report. The county is 25 miles east of Cincinnati.

The suspect, Wade Edward Winn, 23, was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

"Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal," Sheriff Steve Leahy said at a news conference Sunday. "This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office."

He is survived by a wife and 5-year-old son.

DeRose's son Nathan posted on Twitter: "My dad hates when people give him credit, but he's the toughest guy I know. If you're wondering how he's doing he was back at the office working this morning following his release from the hospital."

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call from a male who said there were subjects in his apartment that were refusing to leave. In addition, he told deputies that he had weapons in his home, Capt. Jeff Sellars said at a news conference.

A special response team then began negotiating with the man around 9:30 p.m.

One hour later, two Clermont County personnel were shot as agencies endured "a barrage" of gunfire according a sheriff's office news release.

At 7 a.m., a two-alarm fire broke out as a result of the standoff.

Residents at the complex were displaced by the fire, WKRC-TV reported.