During a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in southeastern Ohio, one deputy was killed and another wounded. Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- One deputy died and another was wounded during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in southeastern Ohio, authorities said Sunday.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatality and injury of unidentified deputies at the Royal Oak Apartments, according to a Cincinnati.com report. The county is 25 miles east of Cincinnati.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call from a male who said there were subjects in his apartment that were refusing to leave. In addition, he told deputies that he had weapons in his home, Capt. Jeff Sellars said at a news conference.

A special response team then began negotiating with the man around 9:30 p.m.

One hour later, two Clermont County deputies were shot.

The suspect was taken into custody at 6:35 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

At 7 a.m., a fire broke out as a result of the standoff.

The deputy is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WKYT-TV reported.