MMA fighter Marks captured after 9-hour manhunt

Cedric Joseph Marks faces at least two murder charges for the deaths of former girlfriend Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. Photo courtesy Conroe Police Department

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A mixed martial arts fighter charged with murder was captured Sunday after he had escaped from a jail transport van resulting in a nine-hour manhunt.

Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, eluded police custody Sunday morning in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston, while the transport van had stopped at a McDonald's, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter, labelling the escapee as "extremely dangerous."

Marks was en route to Bell County by Texas Prisoner Transport Services from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he had been arrested by U.S. Marshalls for burglary with intent to commit another felony, Conroe Police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said in a media Conference.

He also faces murder charges for the deaths of former girlfriend Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, McGinnis said.

The two were reported missing Jan. 9, and their bodies were discovered Jan. 15 in Oklahoma by the Temple Police Department, Temple police said on its website.

Two guards were transporting nine other prisoners in the van when Marks escaped on foot at around 7 a.m., Conroe Police Department said on Facebook.

"After an exhausting nine-hour manhunt involving multiple Montgomery County, States and Federal Law Enforcement agencies- Cedric Joseph Marks has been Captured," Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The suspect was found hiding in a trashcan following a 1,000-block grid search of the area where he had escaped police custody, Conroe Police Department said on Facebook.

"After an extensive K9 search and new video surveillance emerged, law enforcement regrouped and began a grid search from the original location," Conroe police said.

The suspect surrendered without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marks, who fought MMA professionally for 20 years, was known as "Spider Man," last fought in September and had a record of 31-27-0.