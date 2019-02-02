Michael Avenatti won't face domestic violence charges

Attorney Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for former adult film star Stormy Daniels and critic of President Donald Trump, will not be charged for alleged misdemeanor domestic violence, the Los Angeles City Attorney said Friday. Felony charges based on the alleged abuse were dropped last year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Attorney declined to file charges against lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence last year.

After reviewing all the investigative reports and evidence, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office said Friday that it would not pursue charges against Avenatti.

The Los Angeles City Attorney was handling the case for possible misdemeanor charges after the Los Angeles County District Attorney previously declined to file felony charges last year. Avenatti has represented Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress who said she was paid off to keep her from discussing an extramarital affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.

The case stems from Avenatti's Nov. 14 arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Avenatti's ex-girlfriend, actress Mareli Minuitti, received a restraining order against Avenatti.

Minuitti said in a filing seeking the restraining order that he shoved her, twisted her arm and dragged her out of their West Los Angeles apartment after a fight about money.

The couple had been dating since October 2017 and Miniutti said she had been living with him since early 2018, according to court records.

RELATED Domestic violence charge against LB Reuben Foster dropped

Avenatti called the woman "ungrateful," then hit her in the face with pillows, court documents show.

"Do not disrespect me," he said, according to the filing. "You don't get to sleep in my house tonight."

Avenatti denied the accusations.

RELATED Suspect in killing of five in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

"I am extremely thankful that after three thorough investigations, one by the LAPD, one by the LA District Attorney, and one by the LA City Attorney, the truth of my innocence is now established and no charges are being brought," Avenatti tweeted Friday.

The case remains open. Future charges haven't been ruled out, as there are hearings set for Miniutti and Avenatti with the city attorney's office.