Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce early Friday the United States will abandon a nuclear weapons treaty it signed with Russia more than three decades ago.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987 -- intended to prevent both countries from positioning short and intermediate-range, land-based nuclear missiles in Europe. NBC News, CBS News and the Wall Street Journal each reported Friday Pompeo will announce the U.S. administration has decided to leave the pact.

Pompeo is expected to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The move follows broken negotiations between the United States and Russia this week, which were held after Washington in December gave Moscow 60 days to destroy certain missiles and come into compliance with the treaty. Russia has four battalions of the 9M729 cruise missiles, or about 100 missiles plus spares. That two-month window has now closed.

"We either bury our head in the sand, or we take common sense action in response to Russia's flagrant disregard of the express terms of the INF treaty," Pompeo said from NATO headquarters.

It would take about six months to withdraw from the treaty, which would buy more time for Russia to reverse course and destroy the excess missiles and launchers.

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would junk the 32-year-old treaty and begin pursuing its own expansive missile program.

"Russia has violated the agreement. They have been violating it for many years," Trump said in October. "And we're not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we're not allowed to."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday Moscow anticipates "with much regret" getting official word of the U.S. withdrawal. He said the Trump administration is "unwilling to hold any substantial talks."

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson, though, said this month no progress had been made.

"Our current situation, in which Russia continues to violate the treaty while we abide by the treaty, is untenable," she said. "Violations must have consequences."