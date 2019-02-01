State of the Union to focus on trade, immigration, infrastructure

The White House will announced President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's guests for the State of the Union on Monday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress to pass legislation on key trade agreements and sweeping infrastructure plans when he takes the podium next week for his second State of the Union address, a senior administration official revealed Monday.

The official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the president's second State of the Union address will focus on the theme of "choosing greatness." In tone, it will be optimistic and visionary, looking toward the future, the official said.

"Together we can break decades of political stalemates, we can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future," an excerpt from the speech says.

"The decision is ours to make."

The official said Trump plans to address five key issues in his speech: immigration, trade, infrastructure, healthcare and national security. The president is expected to ask Congress to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a replacement for NAFTA, as well as infrastructure legislation.

Trump has proposed spending some $1.5 trillion for building and replacing the United States' highways, bridges and airports.

Trump also is expected to lay out his vision for immigration reform, including, presumably, discussion of his desire for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. His request for $5.7 billion to start building the wall led to a 35-day government shutdown during a battle with Congress over a stop-gap funding bill.

The senior official said Trump will "strive for a bipartisan, optimistic tone" and will present "common sense solutions" to legislative impasses.

The White House is expected to announce Trump and first lady Melania Trump's guests for the speech Monday. The State of the Union is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday in the House Chamber.