Missing Tennessee teen found, adoptive father arrested

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities said they've located a missing Tennessee girl hundreds of miles away in Wisconsin, and her adoptive father has been charged with rape.

Police held the 41-year-old man without bond at the Monroe County Jail in Tennessee after he was arrested. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said the 14-year-old girl possibly ran away from her Madisonville, Tenn., home, but said he didn't want to reveal too much information.

"I'm having to be vague in all my statements because this is still an ongoing investigation," Jones said. "There's the possibility of multiple other charges coming forward with multiple people involved. And truthfully that's about all we can say at this time."

The girl's stepfather went in front of news media last week to express anguish at the girl's disappearance. The FBI had been part of the multi-state search for the girl.

Investigators said at that time cellphone signals pinged the morning after her Jan. 13 disappearance in the Corbin, Ky., area, roughly 130 miles away.

Thursday, authorities said the girl was found at a home in Wisconsin and appeared to be doing fine. Jones declined to elaborate how she got to the location.

The girl's stepfather is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5.