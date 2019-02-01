Andrea Constand settles defamation lawsuit with former DA

Te details of Andrea Constand's defamation lawsuit settlement were not revealed. File Photo by Mark Makela/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand reached a settlement this week in her defamation lawsuit against a former Pennsylvania district attorney she accused of publicly undermining her credibility.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno dismissed the case Monday, though the details of the settlement were kept private.

Constand's lawsuit said former Montgomery District Attorney Bruce Castor misstated the facts about her sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby in order to advance his own political ambitions.

Castor chose not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 when Constand first came forward with allegations that he drugged and molested her. At the time, he said Constand's allegations against Cosby were an attempt to influence Castor's re-election campaign.

A Pennsylvania judge sentenced Cosby to three to 10 years in state prison in September for assaulting Constand in 2004.

Castor said he chose not to prosecute Cosby due to a lack of physical evidence, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He also said Constand's lawsuit against Cosby included more serious allegations than what she initially reported to police.