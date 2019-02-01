Actor Jussie Smollett, family speak out as Chicago police examine assault

Actor Jussie Smollett thanked his fans and said "I'm OK" Friday in his first public statement after he was assaulted in Chicago this week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett broke his silence Friday about an attack in Chicago this week, saying he is "OK," as police look for more clues in the case.

Smollett told Essence magazine, "Let me start by saying that I'm OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger.

"I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served."

Police said the lesbian gay bisexual and transgender activist and star of the television program Empire was beaten by two men Tuesday as he walked from a Chicago restaurant to his apartment. He said the men put a noose around his neck.

Smollett told police the attackers used homophobic and racist slurs before beating him.

Police are investigating the case as a possible hate crime. Smollett and his family believe the attack occurred because of his race and sexual orientation.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they're reviewing hundreds of hours of video footage from over 20 surveillance cameras in the area of the attack. No images have yet been found, although the cameras recorded Smollett's walk through the neighborhood.

Guglielmi told NBC News Thursday the actor has declined to turn over his cellphone to investigators. Authorities are seeking to confirm Smollett spoke with his manager as the assault began. The manager told police he heard the attackers say, "This is MAGA country," a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Police have released some of the video footage and have identified two "potential persons of interest," but did not identify them as suspects.

Smollett's family, in an Instagram post Thursday, said they want the assailants found.

"Our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack," it read. "We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice."