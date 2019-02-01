Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul awarded $580,000 in suit against neighbor
Border wall threatens nature tourism industry in South Texas
Pedestrian arrested, officer injured in motorcade accident
Former Treasury employee pleads not guilty to leaking documents
House Democrats set first panel hearing on gun violence in 8 years

$24M in counterfeit NFL merchandise, tickets seized
Dallas Cowboys unlikely to extend Jason Garrett before 2019 season
Texas dioceses publish some 300 names of clergy accused of sexually abusing minors
U.S. federal judge finds Syria liable in killing of Marie Colvin
Philadelphia Eagles, Rodney McLeod agree to restructured contract
 
