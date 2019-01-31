President Donald Trump makes remarks on American manufacturing as from left to right, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., and Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., during a meeting at the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro (R) briefs President Donald Trump on American gains in manufacturing, during a meeting that included Rep. Robert Aderholt- R-Ala. (L), Cabinet members and workers in the industry.

President Donald Trump displays an Executive Order encouraging recipients of federal financial assistance to "Buy American" after a signing ceremony, during an event to promote American manufacturing, at the White House on Thursday.

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that encourages people to prioritize using American-made steel in infrastructure projects.

The executive order, titled "Strengthening Buy American Preferences for Infrastructure Projects," strengthens buy-American preferences for federal financial assistance.

It directs federal agency heads to encourage recipients of federal assistance to use iron, steel, aluminum, cement and other manufacturing products made in the United States, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an op-ed Thursday.

An order Trump signed in 2017 encouraged federal agencies to buy American-made steel, iron and manufactured goods through requiring more judicious use of waivers to purchase foreign-made goods.

The new order closes "gaps" by also encouraging those receiving indirect assistance for an infrastructure project to use U.S.-made goods.

The order, though, is not a mandate and does not include enforcement mechanisms or specific purchasing targets, Navarro said.

Trump has imposed tariffs on imported steel as part of an effort to help the U.S. steel industry, but critics have said those measures have not created more jobs at U.S. steel plants and have hurt industries that use steel products.