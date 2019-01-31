Sen. Rand Paul awarded $580,000 in suit against neighbor

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was awarded more than $580,000 in a lawsuit against his neighbor for having attacked him in November 2017. Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul was awarded over $580,000 in damages and medical expenses Wednesday by a Kentucky jury for having been attacked by his neighbor in 2017.

The Republican senator for Kentucky was tackled from behind by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while mowing his lawn in November 2017. He sustained six broken ribs and bruised lungs, according to the lawsuit.

Paul was awarded $375,000 in punitive damages and $7,834 for medical expenses. He received an additional $200,000 for pain and suffering, Fox News reported.

Following the trial, the senator tweeted that the lawsuit wasn't about him but about what the public finds acceptable in society.

"We need to send a clear message that violence is not the answer - any time, anywhere," he tweeted, adding, "We can hold different views, whether it's politics, religion or day to day matters."

Boucher pleaded guilty to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury in March. Then in June, he was sentenced to 30 days in prison for the attack. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.