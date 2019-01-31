Pedestrian arrested, officer injured in motorcade accident

Law enforcement officers provide aid near the White House complex following an accident that involved a motorcade accident carrying Chinese officials in Washington, DC on Jan. 31, 2019. A uniformed Secret Service officer was injured and a pedestrian was arrested. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- An accident involving a motorcade transporting Chinese officials in Washington, D.C., has resulted in the arrest of a pedestrian, authorities said.

The pedestrian allegedly assaulted a police officer after crossing police barricades in an attempt to obstruct the path of the motorcade "in a temporarily secured area," the Secret Service said, NBC News reported.

A uniformed U.S. Secret Service officer sustained a leg injury considered serious but not life-threatening during the incident and was transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday a few blocks from the white house.

The motorcade had departed the White House carrying a Chinese delegation including Vice Premier Liu He, the lead negotiator for China in ongoing trade talks with the United States, the Independent reported.

The Chinese envoy is expected to return to the White House Thursday to continue the talks, The Hill reported.