Deep freeze in Midwest, Great Lakes challenges historic lows

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The polar vortex freezing the Midwest and Great Lakes regions will last for at least another day, forecasters said Thursday -- and areas from Minnesota to upstate New York will see frigid temperatures and snow.

The storm, fueled by a strong polar vortex from Canada, generated lake-effect snow that covered the Lake Ontario region with as many as 4 feet Wednesday, and more is expected Thursday.

So far, nine people have died in storm related incidents. Experts say life-threatening conditions will continue Thursday.

Chicago sank to a low of 23 degrees below zero Wednesday, tying the fifth-coldest day since the National Weather Service started keeping records in 1872. Thursday is expected to challenge the city's all-time low record of 27 below.

Travel in places like Buffalo, N.Y., was perilous Wednesday. Buffalo Niagara International Airport canceled most of its inbound and outbound flights as 30 mph winds in the snow hampered visibility, the Buffalo News On the ground, the city issued a travel ban on roads as repeated multi-vehicle accidents forced authorities to shut down portions of Interstate 190 and the New York State Thruway.

"Whiteouts, as well as blowing and drifting snow resulting from gusty winds, threaten to force road closures and make travel nearly impossible and extremely dangerous at times," AccuWeather meteorologist Kyle Elliott reported, reported.

Minnesota residents cranking up gas heat to survive the constant sub-zero temperatures there forced Xcel Energy to ask that all 460,000 of its customers to turn down their thermostats to 63 degrees to conserve natural gas, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

"The unprecedented cold and wind that we're dealing with in Minnesota have customers running their heat almost nonstop which really increases demand on our system," Xcel said in a statement.

"Because we've had some outages due to this in central Minnesota, we're taking further steps and exercising an abundance of caution to help conserve natural gas so the system can continue to operate well throughout the state."

The good news is that forecasters predict that the storm will begin a northward shift back into Canada starting Thursday afternoon, providing a gradual warm-up for the Midwest and Northeast going into the weekend and next week.

General Motors said late Wednesday it's suspending operations at 11 Michigan plants due to the cold.