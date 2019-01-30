Trending Stories

'El Chapo' attorneys to grill 2 federal witnesses before closing arguments
Pacific Gas & Electric, nation's largest utility, files for bankruptcy
FBI joins search for Tennessee teen missing since Jan. 13
Apple sued over FaceTime eavesdropping bug
Extreme cold to blame for deaths, canceled flights

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

Oil prices rise amid ongoing concern about Venezuela
6 refugees died every day in 2018 trying to cross Mediterranean, U.N. report says
Julián Castro touts HUD, mayoral experience in run for president
Trump vows Islamic State defeat amid new doubts from McConnell, intel leaders
Experts: Pricetag for border wall likely to balloon with hidden costs
 
Back to Article
/