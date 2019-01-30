Texas set to carry out first execution of year

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Texas is set to carry out the nation's first execution of the year Wednesday, that of Robert Jennings who is on death row for murdering a Houston police officer in 1988.

Jennings, 61, was convicted in 1989 for killing officer Elston Howard as he was arresting a clerk at an adult book store. Jennings was attempting to rob the store, but instead shot Howard multiple times.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jennings' lawyers were awaiting the result of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. They argued in an appeal cited in The Houston Chronicle that he had "an improbable succession of bad lawyering" and that he deserves a stay because of his low IQ and he has exhibited remorse.

The appeal also says that at the time of Jennings' sentence, juries were not told they had the option of sentencing him to life in prison if they believed he deserved mercy based on his character or background.