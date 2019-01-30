New research Wednesday said Hispanic voters will for the first time represent the largest racial minority in next year's presidential election. File Photo by American Spirit/Shutterstock /UPI

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The 2020 presidential election will mark the first time that a third of U.S. voters will be non-white, new research showed Wednesday.

A report by the Pew Research Center takes an early look at next year's vote and notes a number of firsts.

For the first time, Hispanics will be the largest racial minority with 32 million eligible voters, slightly more than African Americans. The report estimates Hispanic voters will account for 13 percent of the total vote, and African Americans 12 percent.

Immigration and naturalization patterns are a big reason for the influx of new Hispanic voters. One-in-ten eligible voters next year were born outside the United States, the most since 1970.

Elections only count voters who show up to the polls, and recent election trends show African Americans were far more likely to cast a ballot than Hispanics. The Pew research said the number of eligible Hispanic voters who did not cast one exceeded the number of those who did in every election since 1996.

The 65-and-older generation will make up 23 percent of the electorate next year, their largest share since 1970. Baby Boomers and older generations accounted for 43 percent of eligible voters in 2016 but cast 49 percent of the ballots.

Millennials, voters aged 24 to 39, will make up a slightly smaller share than they did in 2016 -- and one in ten voters will be part of Generation Z, between 18 and 23 years old.