Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The FBI joined the search for a 14-year-old Tennessee girl missing for two weeks, as local authorities ask the public for assistance.

An expanded, multi-state search has failed to locate Savannah Leigh Pruitt, of Madisonville, Tenn., since she went missing Jan. 13, authorities told ABC News.

"It's like having your soul ripped out of your body," Randall Pruitt, the girl's father, said at a news conference last Friday. "You can't think, you can't eat, you can't sleep, you can't rest -- life has just ceased for us since she left."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for Pruitt alongside the FBI.

The family moved back to Madisonville from Lawrenceville, Ga., in late December, Randall Pruitt said. She is described as 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Monroe County detectives said Pruitt may have traveled to the Corbin, Ky., area, which is where her two cell phones both pinged about 1 1/2 miles across the Kentucky state line, WATE-TV reported. Investigators said the phones, though, have been off since Jan. 14.

Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia also are involved in the investigation, NBC News reported.

"We're very heartbroken," mother Christina Pruitt said last week. "I miss her. I don't understand ... none of us understand."

Detective Jason Fillyaw with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the girl is not officially classified as endangered because they don't have information suggesting she is in direct danger. He added that it was unusual for a juvenile in her situation to go missing for this long.

"I've been in an investigative position with this agency for three years now, and this is the first time we've had a missing juvenile go to this level," Fillyaw said. "Usually, we locate them within 24 to 48 hours and they're home safe."