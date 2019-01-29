Extreme cold moves into Midwest; snow scraps hundreds of flights

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Bone chilling temperatures and heavy snow will bring the coldest winter weather in decades to much of the Midwest, where wind chills are forecast to fall as low as 60 below zero.

Meteorologists say the polar vortex will bring sustained frigid temperatures to a dozen states, and will likely set new records for coldest maximum daily temperature.

In Chicago, the temperature plummeted from 34 degrees Monday to just 3 degrees early Tuesday. The high forecast for Chicago Tuesday is 5 degrees. Northeast Illinois, northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin are under a wind chill advisory.

The National Weather Service said the temperature fell in Minneapolis to below zero early Tuesday and will probably stay there until Friday. Temperatures possibly in the minus 30s are forecast for Minneapolis and minus 20s for Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines, Iowa.

RELATED East Antarctic Ice Sheet has fewer lakes underneath it than scientists thought

The cold should be record-breaking. The last time Chicago saw 20 below was 1994 -- and Madison, Wis., last saw 30 below in 1963.

Some schools are already closed in Chicago and more are expected to close Wednesday, officials said.

The snow could stretch as far south as Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia, where Atlanta will host Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will proactively cancel 170 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. By reducing the number of flights, Delta officials hope to keep operations running smoothly ahead of any snow or ice.

Flying in the affected areas could be difficult Tuesday. Hundreds of flights have so far been canceled. Atlanta's airport has so far seen the most, with about 300 scrapped flights. Chicago's Midway also faces major cancellations, officials said.

The Interstate 95 corridor will see rain change over to light snow Tuesday from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City.

As many as 10 inches of snow fell overnight Monday in parts of Michigan, Colorado and Wisconsin. Areas in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana have received up to 6 inches.