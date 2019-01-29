Apple disables group video calling following discovery of privacy bug

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Apple disabled its group video calling feature early Tuesday after a bug was discovered that allowed callers to eavesdrop on unsuspecting iPhone users.

The bug -- which allowed callers unauthorized access to sound and video of whomever was being called without the call having been picked up -- was discovered Monday and instructions on how to access it were widely shared on social media.

However, as of early Tuesday, Group FaceTime has been "temporarily unavailable," according to Apple's System Status page.

Apple said following the discovery of the bug that the issue would be fixed with a new update to be released later this week, BuzzFeed reported.

The bug was accessible by the caller starting a FaceTime video call, and while the call is ringing add themselves again to the call through the Group FaceTime call feature. This would then transmit audio from the call's recipient to the caller, 9to5 Mac reported.