Accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter faces new hate crimes charges

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed new hate crime charges for the accused gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 people.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Pennsylvania charged Robert Bowers, 46, with 63 counts in a superseding indictment, which included counts of obstructing religious beliefs resulting in death. He faces 13 violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and further charges for firing a gun during the commission of those violations.

The original indictment filed in October charged him with 44 counts.

Bowers is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27. Police said he made anti-semitic remarks after his arrest.

RELATED FBI finds no motivation for 2017 Las Vegas shooting

Prosecutors also cited anti-semitic statements Bowers allegedly posted on social media website Gab.com in their reasoning for adding hate crimes charges.

In addition to the 11 dead, the shooting left two congregants and five responding police officers injured.

Included in the charges are:

RELATED Suspect arrested in Georgia shooting that killed 4

-- 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death

-- 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death

-- two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury

-- two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill

-- eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers

-- four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers

RELATED Suspect in killing of five in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

-- 25 counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence