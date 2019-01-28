Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Emergency officials hospitalized a New York woman Monday after finding her stranded in a Manhattan elevator for three days, the New York City Fire Department said.

The woman became trapped in the elevator at a residence Friday evening. Her employers, the owners of the building, discovered the woman after returning from a weekend away.

They called 911 when they returned home and fire officials forced open the elevator, which was stuck between the second and third floors.

James Long, a FDNY spokesman, told The New York Times the woman was injured, but in good condition.

The townhouse's elevator was last inspected in July and had no violations.

The city's Department of Buildings was investigating the incident, but the homeowners would not allow an inspector inside the residence. They were issued a citation.