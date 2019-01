Jan. 28 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to speak to reporters Monday afternoon, the first day of the full federal government being reopened since a shutdown began Dec. 22.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

Sanders is likely to answer questions about the government shutdown's impact on federal workers, as well as about the status of negotiations between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats on border wall funding.