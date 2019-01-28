US accepts Venezuela interim government's new political envoy

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the U.S. had accepted Venezuela’s interim government’s selection of Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as its diplomatic envoy to the states. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has accepted Venezuela's interim government's appointment of a new political envy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Sunday that on Jan. 25 the U.S. accepted Venezuela's interim government's selection of Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as its Chargé d'Affaires of the Government of Venezuela to the U.S.

"Mr. Vecchio will have authority over diplomatic affairs in the United States on behalf of Venezuela," Pompeo said.

Following his accreditation by the U.S., Vecchio met with Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who reaffirmed America's support for interim President Juan Guaido.

"The United States looks forward to working with Mr. Vecchio and other diplomatic staff as designated by interim President Guaido," Pompeo said.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro since last week when America backed opposition leader Guaido as the leader of the South American country.

Today @POTUS announced the U.S. officially recognizes Juan Guaidó as the Interim President of Venezuela. To @JGuaido & the people of Venezuela: America stands with you & we will continue to stand with you until #Libertad is restored! pic.twitter.com/4W3hlGplql — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 23, 2019

Maduro has repeatedly said that the push to remove him from power is part of a military coup by the states and that Guaido is its political puppet.

In response to America's support for Guaido, Maduro demanded late last week that all American diplomats must leave his country within 72 hours, a demand he has since walked back following the U.S. threat that it would take "appropriate actions" against those responsible if harm came to its citizens.

Maduro suspended the deportation threat Sunday so as to allow a 30-day window for negotiations with the U.S., the New York Post reported.