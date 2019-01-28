Caterpillar, Nvidia losses drive Dow Jones down 208 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208 points at the end of trading Monday due to poor performances by Caterpillar and in Nvidia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points on Monday amid poor results from Caterpillar and Nvidia.

The index was down 208.98 points, or 0.84 percent, at the end of trading after dropping by more than 400 points earlier in the day. Shares of Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for Chinese trade, were on the decline.

Caterpillar stock fell 9.13 percent after the company reported its fourth-quarter sales and earnings failed to reach estimates on lower demand in China, Bloomberg reported.

The low end of its 2019 profit forecast was also below analysts' expectations.

Nvidia stocks also dropped 13.82 percent Monday after the chipmaking company lowered its fourth-quarter revenue guidance from $2.7 billion to $2.2 billion, CNBC reported.

The company said "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China" negatively impacted demand for its graphics processing units.

The S&P 500 also fell 0.78 percent due to drops in the tech, energy and healthcare sectors, while Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Facebook all fell at least 1 percent, dragging the Nasdaq Composite down 1.2 percent.

Monday's losses came after a period of consecutive gains for the major markets as they rose at least 12 percent from lows on Christmas Eve.