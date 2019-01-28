5 Houston police officers shot in gunfight with suspect

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Five Houston police officers sustained bullet wounds Monday evening while exchanging gunfire with a suspect, law enforcement said.

The Houston Police Department said emergency officials transported the five officers to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the suspect "is down."

"I am waiting to get a status report," he tweeted. "I am asking for your prayers for them."

Joseph Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said at least one of the officers was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter.

This is a developing story.