Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Five Houston police officers sustained injuries Monday evening during a firefight that left two suspects dead, law enforcement said.

The Houston Police Department said emergency officials transported the five officers to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where two were in surgery. Police said four of the officers sustained bullet wounds.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the officers were serving a warrant at a house where narcotics allegedly were sold.

Officials said two suspects died in the altercation and SWAT members were working to make sure no other shooters were at the location.

"I am asking for your prayers for them," Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.

Speaking during a news conference around 7:30 p.m., Turner said one officer was expected to be released from the hospital Monday night.

Joseph Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said at least one of the officers was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter.