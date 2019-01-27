Jerome Corsi 'happy to testify' against Roger Stone, 'affirm' indictment

A person holds a sign as Roger Stone speaks to the media after leaving federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday. Stone's associate Jerome Corsi said information in an indictment against Stone is accurate and he will testify against him if asked. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Roger Stone's friend and associate Jerome Corsi said information in an indictment against Stone is accurate and he will testify in court against him if asked.

Corsi told CNN State of the Union host Jake Tapper on Sunday that he will "be happy to testify" and expects to be subpoenaed in the case, adding he will "let the testimony fall wherever it falls."

"I know my motivation is to tell the truth. And I will affirm that what is in the indictment about me is accurate. And I will affirm that if asked to in court," Corsi said.

Meanwhile, Stone said Sunday he would not categorically rule out forging a cooperation agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller.

"You know, that's a question I would have to -- I have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion," Stone told ABC News' Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week.

"If there's wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is I would certainly testify honestly," said Stone, who repeated pledges of loyalty to President Donald Trump. "I'd also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president. It's true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature, they're benign, and there is -- there is certainly no conspiracy with Russia."

The indictment against Stone, a political operative, was unsealed after he was arrested on Friday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Mueller filed a seven-count indictment against him as part of his probe into Russia interference during the 2016 election, including possible collusion with Trump's campaign staff.

There were five counts of lying to Congress, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one count of witness tampering. A federal judge set his bond at $250,000 and limited his travel.

The indictment states that Stone received a text message on Oct. 1, 2016: "big news Wednesday ... now pretend u don't know me ... Hillary's campaign will die this week,"

The message referred to emails related Trump's opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, being released by WikiLeaks.

Corsi confirmed to CNN that he was the individual identified in the indictment as "Person 1", who allegedly emailed Stone to inform him WikiLeaks planned to release more documents and was allegedly instructed by Stone to get in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about "pending" emails.

He added that he didn't know which of Trump's senior campaign official were directed to talk to Stone to find out about further releases by WikiLeaks and said he only worked off of information Stone provided him.

"I do agree that Roger wanted me to find out from Wikileaks," Corsi said. "I never had any contact with Julian Assange directly or indirectly, so my communications with Roger in July and August 2016 about what I thought Assange had were really speculation on my part connecting the dots."

Corsi also said he plans to "do my best to tell the truth, without calculation of whom it benefits or whom it detracts" if called to testify.

"I'm going to tell the truth, to the best of my ability. Even that's hard, given the amount of information and the fact that I have said from the beginning I'm not a human tape recorder. You can't push a button, and I can't recall precisely, in detail, granularly, conversations, emails, events from 2016," he said.