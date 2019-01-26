Trending Stories

Three men sentenced to prison for plot to bomb Somalis in Kansas
Pompeo confronts U.N. Security Council on Venezuela
Plane, helicopter collision in Italian Alps kills 5
New asylum policy to start with 20 Central Americans returned to Tijuana
Washington Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency over measles outbreak

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

Death toll in Brazil dam collapse rises to 34; hundreds feared dead
Thirteen-year-old boy who killed brother, 11, sentenced to juvenile detention
Five dead in two related shootings in two Louisiana parishes
Spanish miners find body of 2-year-old boy stuck in well
U.S. envoy: 'Significant progress' in Afghan peace talks with Taliban
 
Back to Article
/