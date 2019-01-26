Five dead in two related shootings in two Louisiana parishes

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Five people died in two separate shootings in adjacent parishes in Louisiana on Saturday morning, and a identified suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Ascension and Livington parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said. Killed were his parents in Livingston, and girlfriend and her parents in Ascension.

In Livingston, the fatalities were identified Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

In Ascension, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook the victims were identified as Elizabeth Theriot and Keith Theriot, both 50.

Authorities believe Theriot, who they said is armed and dangerous, might be heading to Mississippi in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate number: C583809, WAFB-TV reported.

At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a trailer park in reference to a homicide of three people.

The Ernests' neighbor Charlenne Bordelon told The Advocate the two youngest children, both under 8, in the Ernest family ran to her home early Saturday asking for help after the shooting.

She said the older daughter's boyfriend, Dakota Theriot, moved into the house, a few weeks ago.

Shortly later, authorities in Ascension Parish said detectives were investigating a deadly shooting at a residence in Gonzales. One person was found dead and another one was in critical condition in their bedroom but hours later the second victim died.

"We do not believe the suspect to be in Livingston Parish at this time," the sheriff's office posted. "We are working in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office as we believe our case is connected to a homicide investigation in that parish."