Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a tentative agreement to temporarily reopen the government, the president announced Friday from the Rose Garden.

The government shutdown, in its 35th day, began in December after Trump refused to sign a stopgap funding bill -- passed by both the House and Senate -- because it didn't include the wall money.

The newly Democrat-controlled House has refused to add the funding into its legislation, while the Republican-controlled Senate has ceded to Trump's demands.

The shutdown has left 800,000 federal employees on furlough or working without pay. Many missed their second paycheck Friday, and some have applied for unemployment. It is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

A little more than half of those employees are considered essential and are working without pay -- including airport screeners and controllers.

The Transportation Safety Administration has required employees to work without pay for weeks, but a higher number of workers have been calling in sick since the shutdown began.

On Friday, a lack of air traffic controllers crippled flights throughout the Northeast, and New York City's LaGuardia Airport stopped all flights arriving at the airport. Air traffic also was delayed in Philadelphia and Newark, N.J.

RELATED Unemployment applications fall to fewest filings since 1969

On Thursday, the Senate failed to pass either of two competing bills to end the shutdown. One, proposed by Trump and backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, would've funded the government through the end of the fiscal year in September and included money for the border wall.

The Democrat-backed bill funded the government through Feb. 8 and included no border wall funding.