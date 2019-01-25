Paul Manafort faces judge Friday, accused of breaching plea deal

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will appear in court Friday in Washington, D.C. File Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, will appear in court Friday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort, who is already serving prison time, has skipped most of his court appearances but was ordered to be at Friday's because of "significance of the issues at stake." He will be transported from his jail cell in Alexandria, Va., to downtown Washington, D.C.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to allow Manafort to wear a suit to the hearing instead of his prison jumpsuit he's worn in the past. He was in a wheelchair for his last court appearance because of an ailment resulting from his incarceration. His attorney didn't elaborate.

At issue is whether Manafort lied to investigators after he struck a plea deal for a lesser prison sentence. Mueller is expected to provide evidence that shows Manafort knowingly misled prosecutors about the nature of discussions with a longtime business associate who's been identified as a former Russian intelligence officer.

They will also discuss a $125,000 payment that lines up with money he received from one of Trump's political action committees.

If found guilty of breaching his plea deal, Manafort could get as many as 80 years in prison, though experts say the final punishment would likely be closer to seven years.

Manafort's appearance follows a new indictment Friday of Trump aide Roger Stone, who was arrested in Florida on several criminal charges, including witness tampering.